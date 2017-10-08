You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Two teenagers are accused of shooting a North Carolina college student on a road adjoining campus.

The State Bureau of Investigation arrested a 17-year-old boy and 19-year-old Aja Makalo on Saturday. Both are from Charlotte and charged with attempted murder for the shooting late Friday of 21-year-old Jacob Ray of Hendersonville. Makalo and Ray are students of Western Carolina University.

The university says Ray remained in "very serious condition" Sunday at a hospital in Asheville.

Makalo was being held on a $500,000 bond. It's unclear whether she has an attorney. The 17-year-old is held without bond.

Chancellor David Belcher says the university community is "shocked and distressed" by the shooting. He says the "safety of our students is of paramount importance, and violent acts such as this affect us all."