North Carolina college student shot next to campus
Posted 2:33 p.m. today
Updated 2:55 p.m. today
CULLOWHEE, N.C. — Two teenagers are accused of shooting a North Carolina college student on a road adjoining campus.
The State Bureau of Investigation arrested a 17-year-old boy and 19-year-old Aja Makalo on Saturday. Both are from Charlotte and charged with attempted murder for the shooting late Friday of 21-year-old Jacob Ray of Hendersonville. Makalo and Ray are students of Western Carolina University.
The university says Ray remained in "very serious condition" Sunday at a hospital in Asheville.
Makalo was being held on a $500,000 bond. It's unclear whether she has an attorney. The 17-year-old is held without bond.
Chancellor David Belcher says the university community is "shocked and distressed" by the shooting. He says the "safety of our students is of paramount importance, and violent acts such as this affect us all."
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.