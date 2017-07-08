No threat found at Vidant, visitation restrictions lifted
Posted 5:11 p.m. today
Updated 55 minutes ago
Greenville, N.C. — Operations are back to normal after a bomb threat prompted Vidant Medical Center to restrict visitation Saturday afternoon.
Hospital officials tell WITN Vidant Company Police completed a search of the facility and found no physical threat.
A bomb threat to a local hospital was reportedly called in to a Pitt County 911 center earlier this afternoon.
The restrictions on visitation were lifted shortly after 6pm.
Clinical operations remained fully operational throughout the day and the facility was never on official lockdown.
