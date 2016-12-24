Local News

No suspect, motive in deaths of four on Christmas Eve

Posted 3:58 p.m. Saturday
Updated 3:34 p.m. today

Map Marker  Find News Near Me

Wilson, N.C. — The Wilson County Sheriff's Office on Sunday identified the four people shot and killed Christmas Eve as two generations of one family.

The dead are Tammy Lynette Pearce, 54, and her boyfriend Selby Gene Outland, 47; and Tammy's son, Paul Shane Pearce, 28, and his girlfriend, Dominique Nicole Privette, 23.

A family member found the quartet around 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon at their home in the 2200 block of Banks Lane, but investigators say they could have been killed as early as Friday night.

Family members are shocked and mourning the tragic loss. According to neighbors, Paul and his girlfriend were planning to get married, and Selby and Tammy had just returned from a trip to the beach.

A sheriff's spokesman said investigators believe the shootings to be an isolated incident, but they have not identified a suspect or motive. The crime scene was still active on Monday as officials worked to learn more.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at 252-237-2118.

Triangle Area Special Offers
18 Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
  • Mary Meadows Dec 26, 7:24 p.m.
    user avatar

    View quoted thread


    Good. I am glad they will help some. Having buried both of my parents in the past few years I know that 5000 will not come close to paying for it but every penny helps.

    You have my deepest sympathy and condolences. Hopefully they catch the individual(s) who did this horrible and evil act towards your loved ones.

  • Nusaybah Yesmine Dec 26, 5:58 p.m.
    user avatar

    View quoted thread


    yes we did and my grandfather has called them they are waiting for police reports and everything else they can help up to 5,000 that helps a lot but still won't cover a full
    Funeral this is why we are trying to raise funds this way as well. I have to remain strong for my grandmother and grandfather thank you all for the kind words and to the ones who has said hurtful things I hope and pray god forgive and you all for taken this tragic event and making it worst

  • Mary Meadows Dec 26, 5:34 p.m.
    user avatar

    View quoted thread


    Did you read the comment by Mary Smith directing you on how to get funeral paid for?

  • Nusaybah Yesmine Dec 26, 5:10 p.m.
    user avatar

    This was my mother and my brother yes I have a middle eastern name but that's my Islamic name I have been going by for a few years. My grandmother is the one who found my mother and the rest of the family dead. Do you not know what we are goigg through? And all your worried about is my name? Why would I lie about this? God I wish this was not true it's a living nightmare for us all. The GoFundMe page is to ease the burdon off our shoulder she to lay my family to rest they didn't have any insurance we have reached out to every one for help. We don't need your rude comments

  • Robert Lewis Dec 26, 12:14 p.m.
    user avatar

    My family lives down the road from where it happened. I feel bad because this can happen to anyone anywhere. I hope they find who did it and have some information because we don't know if this person is still on the run. Would be nice to have some updated information from anyone regarding who may had done this horrible act. My respects go out to the family.

  • Mary Smith Dec 26, 9:56 a.m.
    user avatar

    There is a fund in North Carolina through NCDPS for funeral expenses for the families of victims of violent crimes. The funds are paid directly to the service provider. The victims cannot be killed as part of illegal activity in order to receive the funeral expenses. If they are innocent victims, then a Go Fund ME page isn't needed and will only profit family members.

  • John Archer Dec 26, 9:28 a.m.
    user avatar

    I give the same advice to many people...don't read comments, don't go to message boards, stay off social media period. People use these to voice their opinions. You can't control that. So don't try.

  • Anita Gibson Dec 26, 2:28 a.m.
    user avatar

    View quoted thread


    This is the sad side of media, people do not have the filter for the keyboard like they do for their mouth in face to face confrontation. People lose their decency and compassion when commenting on horrific tragedies and they never take into consideration that there is grieving family. I.would hope their mothers would be ashamed of how they conduct themselves online, and that at some point they would feel ashamed for themselves and at least stop and put themselves in the families place. I feel for you as I lost a nephew to murder by a coward. Justice will eventy be served, well at least the justice that the law allows as there is no true justice for taking the life of another. My condolences to you and yours, my thoughts and prayers are with you all.

  • Nusaybah Yesmine Dec 25, 9:46 p.m.
    user avatar

    http://www.gofundme.com/help-with-funeral-for-expenses

  • Nusaybah Yesmine Dec 25, 8:34 p.m.
    user avatar

    MARIE BRANDSDORFER Thank you it's all I ask is to let us mourn in peace. I lost my
    Mother and brother on Christmas Eve while everyone else was enjoying time with family
    I lost mine. No one deserves to die the way they did

More...

 

 