You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/16gEE

— The Wilson County Sheriff's Office on Sunday identified the four people shot and killed Christmas Eve as two generations of one family.

The dead are Tammy Lynette Pearce, 54, and her boyfriend Selby Gene Outland, 47; and Tammy's son, Paul Shane Pearce, 28, and his girlfriend, Dominique Nicole Privette, 23.

A family member found the quartet around 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon at their home in the 2200 block of Banks Lane, but investigators say they could have been killed as early as Friday night.

Family members are shocked and mourning the tragic loss. According to neighbors, Paul and his girlfriend were planning to get married, and Selby and Tammy had just returned from a trip to the beach.

A sheriff's spokesman said investigators believe the shootings to be an isolated incident, but they have not identified a suspect or motive. The crime scene was still active on Monday as officials worked to learn more.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at 252-237-2118.