No suspect, motive in deaths of four on Christmas Eve
Posted 3:58 p.m. Saturday
Updated 3:34 p.m. today
Wilson, N.C. — The Wilson County Sheriff's Office on Sunday identified the four people shot and killed Christmas Eve as two generations of one family.
The dead are Tammy Lynette Pearce, 54, and her boyfriend Selby Gene Outland, 47; and Tammy's son, Paul Shane Pearce, 28, and his girlfriend, Dominique Nicole Privette, 23.
A family member found the quartet around 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon at their home in the 2200 block of Banks Lane, but investigators say they could have been killed as early as Friday night.
Family members are shocked and mourning the tragic loss. According to neighbors, Paul and his girlfriend were planning to get married, and Selby and Tammy had just returned from a trip to the beach.
A sheriff's spokesman said investigators believe the shootings to be an isolated incident, but they have not identified a suspect or motive. The crime scene was still active on Monday as officials worked to learn more.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at 252-237-2118.
Funeral this is why we are trying to raise funds this way as well. I have to remain strong for my grandmother and grandfather thank you all for the kind words and to the ones who has said hurtful things I hope and pray god forgive and you all for taken this tragic event and making it worst
— Posted by Nusaybah Yesmine