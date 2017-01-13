No students hurt in Wayne County school bus crash, officials say
Posted 25 minutes ago
Updated 23 minutes ago
Dudley, N.C. — No students were hurt when a school bus and a car crashed into each other in Wayne County, but three people were taken to the hospital, officials said.
Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 7:15 a.m. on Genoa Road at Robin Lake Drive. Wayne County officials said there were 10 students on the bus at the time, but none of them were injured.
The driver of the school bus and the two occupants of the car were hurt in the crash, but officials said the injuries were not serious.
Authorities did not know exactly how the accident happened.
