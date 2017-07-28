You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Residents of Hatteras and Ocracoke islands in the Outer Banks may face weeks without full power after a construction crew working on the new Bonner Bridge inadvertently cut a transmission cable.

Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency Thursday evening for the communities, and authorities asked all non-residents to leave the islands by noon on Friday.

The governor’s action puts a temporary halt on weight restrictions for equipment needed to restore power or supply food, fuel and other necessities to those affected. “This declaration will allow us to move much needed resources through the state as quickly as possible to help restore the power to Ocracoke and Hatteras Islands,” Cooper said in a statement.

Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative spokeswoman Laura Ertle said Roanoke, Virginia-based New River Electrical Corp., which erected the cable on the original Bonner Bridge in 1995, is coming to the coast to dig up the cable to assess the damage.

"Did PCL just nick one of the cables? Is it worse than that?" Ertle said. "Once they get here and put eyes on it, then we'll have a really better sense of what we're looking at in terms of repair time."

If the necessary materials are on hand, repairs could take several days, Ertle said. If the items are not available locally, repairs could take weeks.

Those who remained were asked to limit their use of electricity – no air conditioning, no dishwashers, no television – while CHEC worked to deploy portable generators and planned to fix the damage.

About 9,000 customers are without power on the two islands — about 7,700 on Hatteras and another 1,300 on Ocracoke – in the midst of the peak tourist season.

"This is July. We’re going to lose steam. It’s going to have its effect in the fall when all of this catches up,” said ice cream shop owner BJ Oelschlegal. "It's depressing. It's like having a hurricane."

Erica Plouffe Lazure was visiting Ocracoke from Exeter, New Hampshire, with a friend, but had to cut her trip short and head north to Elizabeth City. She said the hotel she booked for her stay closed after its generator exploded minutes after it was started.

"There's a lot of hot, sweaty people here," Lazure said, adding that she tried to book a motel further up the North Carolina coast, only to find they were either sold out or asking as much as $500 a night.

"This is a beautiful island, and I waited two years to come back here because it's one of my favorite places in the world," she said. "I'm a little bummed that the power has gotten in the way, but, 'til next time."

Ertle sympathized with people inconvenienced by the outage.

"We know that people are spending a lot of money to come down here and they look forward to their vacation on Hatteras Island every year," she said. "We know that they're getting frustrated, but we just really appreciate their patience."