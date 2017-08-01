You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— North Carolina Commissioner of Labor Cherie Berry: The Council of State's most eligible member.

In fact, with Secretary of State Elaine Marshall's marriage late last month, Berry is the only single member on the council, which is the collective designation for North Carolina's statewide elected officials.

Known to some as the "Elevator Queen" because her picture appears on elevator inspection forms, Berry asked for a show of hands to confirm her status Tuesday as the council's meeting wrapped. Then she revealed an unsuccessful stint on match.com, an internet dating site.

"All they wanted to do was cuddle and walk on the beach," Berry said. "If that's all I wanted to do, I'd get a dog and a metal detector."

The line killed. Obviously.