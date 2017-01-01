You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— No one was injured when a trooper fired his gun at a car during a chase in Wilson on Friday.

Officials with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said a trooper attempted to stop a 2002 Suzuki SUV around 10:45 p.m. for a seat belt violation on Ward Boulevard. A chase ensued when the driver failed to stop.

According to authorities, the car traveled behind a home, and the trooper tried to block the driver from leaving the scene. When the trooper got out of his car, the motorist began to drive towards him, causing the trooper to discharge his weapon.

The driver fled the scene on foot but was later arrested and charged with felony speeding to elude, reckless driving, driving with a revoked license, driving while impaired, speeding 70 mph in a 35 mph zone, failure to wear a seatbelt and failure to stop at a stop sign.

The driver is being held at the Wilson County Detention Center.

The trooper has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation as is standard operating procedure in any patrol-involved shooting.