— Showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night made things difficult for crews performing a water rescue in Edgecombe County.

The single-vehicle crash happened at about 7 p.m. on Old Wilson Road when the vehicle veered off the road and landed in Cokey Swamp Creek.

Witnesses said two people were inside the car that became submerged in the creek, but they managed to get out and leave the area.

State Troopers were able to later contact the pair, and neither person was hospitalized.

Witnesses at the scene said the crash appeared to be weather-related and the rain was and added challenge for the Stoney Creek Fire and rescue Squad who responded to the scene.

The man who pulled the car from the creek said he was amazed anybody survived based on the condition of the vehicle.

State Troopers are working to determine the cause of the crash and whether charges will be filed.