— It seems as though nobody wants to be mayor of the Town of Bailey in Nash County.

Nobody has filed to run for the position in November, prompting officials to extend the deadline by one week with the goal of encouraging somebody to run.

Any interested candidates have until noon on Friday to file a petition.

If no interested candidates step forward, the position will be open to write-in candidates.