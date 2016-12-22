NAACP to seek economic boycott to protest lawmakers' actions
Trump: US must 'greatly strengthen' nuclear capability
Pleasant weather lingers through Friday; Christmas Eve could be wet
Solstice reminds us of sunlight's wave patterns
UNC to NCAA: Investigation is off track, unfair
Williams: I just hope the NCAA stuff ends before I die
Mall Hours for Christmas Week & New Years Eve
Editorial: Failure to repeal HB2 sets NC back even more
Column: Roy Cooper confronts the GOP power grab
Editorial: Legislators - Repeal HB2, spare us pointless posturing
Don't get cyber-Scrooged! Tips for safe online shopping
Special thread could help fight bacteria in reusable grocery bags
Is Christmas still a religious holiday?
7 weird ways to battle the common cold
Why Him: Because we don't deserve nice things
Weekend best bets: Funky Christmas, holiday lights
WRAL Evening News
WRAL WeatherCenter Forecast
Piper Lights brighten holiday season