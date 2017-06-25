-
Woman kicked out of pool for 'inappropriate' bathing suit
A Tennessee woman said she was kicked out of a pool in her apartment complex after her bathing suit was deemed to be inappropriate.
Authorities responding to shooting at Benson residence — Authorities are responding to a shooting at 905 Barefoot Street in Benson. Tune into FOX 50 at 10 p.m. and to WRAL at 11 p.m. for the latest updates from reporter Candace Sweat.
Johnston County is under alert. Details
