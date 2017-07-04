You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— It has been nine years since the death of a University of North Carolina at Charlotte student from Chapel Hill but, this week, Mark Carver was back in court with new support, trying to prove his innocence.

Ira Yarmolenko was found dead next to her car on the Catawba River in 2008. An autopsy said she died of asphyxiation.

In 2011, Carver was convicted of strangling the 20-year-old.

“At minimum, Mark Carver deserves a new trial,” said Christin Mumma with the North Carolina Center on Actual Innocence.

The North Carolina Central on Actual Innocence is representing Carver and believes he was wrongfully convicted.

Carver’s DNA was found outside Yarmolenko’s car. His new defense attorney believes it may have been transferred there by a police officer who shook Carver’s hand at the river.

The DNA sample, and how it was tested by the North Carolina Crime Lab, is now central to the defense argument for the conviction to be overturned.

“They made a conscious decision not to adopt national standards and that should have been raised in the 2011 trial,” Mumma said.

Gaston County District Attorney Locke Bell called an expert from the state’s crime lab to defend the testing process used almost a decade ago.

“We were following the quality assurance standards that were in place at the time,” said McKenzie Dehaan with the North Carolina Crime Lab.

The Yarmolenko family did not respond to a call for comment.

Several of Carver’s supporters believe there’s evidence that suggests the student took her own life the day she died.

“He’s in prison for something he didn’t do and he’s very confused on how all this happened to him,” Mumma said.

An evidentiary hearing on the case is set for Sept. 25.