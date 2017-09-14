You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Some of Raleigh's first responders are demanding action after an unexpected change to their time-off policy.

They say cuts were made to time-off they can earn toward vacation and sick-leave and that the first time they heard about it was in a note from human resources.

City leaders say it is a misunderstanding.

Nicholas Rhodes, with the Raleigh Professional Firefighters's Association, said responders are upset and frustrated.

"We kind of felt like this was done underhanded, and we weren't aware of it," Rhodes said.

"We started digging into it a little bit more and finding out what was in it, and here we are today."

The changes are part of a two-year overhaul on how city employees are paid, which includes pay raises for police and fire departments.

City officials say changes to time-off earned was intended to make the policy equal among all city employees.

But police and firefighters say their schedules are not normal, and should not be treated the same.

City Council Member Mary Ann Baldwin said the upset is a misunderstanding.

"I know when I read the policy, I was fine with it, but I can see now where some might have interpreted it a different way," Baldwin said.

Raleigh Mayor Nancy McFarlane said the city will look into the policy.

"A lot of it is confusion, but we are checking on it and have heard all of the concerns," McFarlane said.

In a vote, Raleigh's Civil Service Commission recommended city leaders propose restoring the old time-off benefits for police and fire.

The Raleigh City Council will meet on Tuesday and discuss the proposal.