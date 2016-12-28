You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— We lost a lot of great restaurants in 2016, but there are a lot of great new ventures on the horizon. Here's a look at some restaurant openings we are looking forward to in the Triangle this upcoming year.

Trophy Chicken (225 S. Wilmington St., Raleigh) - Expected to open late January.

After Busy Bee holds its final Hangover Brunch on Jan. 1, the doors at 225 S. Wilmington will close to make way for this new concept, which will feature Trophy Brewing beer and a menu of rotisserie chickens, meats, tacos and sides. It is expected to take about two weeks to do renovations on the new kitchen and draft system.

What we're excited for: More Trophy beer selections

What we'll miss: The tater tots

St. Roch Oyster and Bar (223 S. Wilmington St., Raleigh) - No opening date set

Ashley Christensen is closing Joule on Dec. 31 to make way for this new concept shepherded by Joule chef Sunny Gerhart. Christensen sold the space to Gerhart and will remain on as an adviser and investor in St. Roch, which is named for the New Orleans neighborhood that Gerhart's family grew up in. The menu will focus on local seafood and there will be an oyster and raw bar.

What we're excited for: Gerhart is from New Orleans, so this guy knows seafood!

What we'll miss: Brunch at Joule

Morgan Street Food Hall (411 W. Morgan St., Raleigh) - Opening spring 2017

This hall and market has been described as a "new lifestyle dining concert; not to be confused with a food court," according to the venue's website. Located in the Warehouse District, this more than 22,000 square-foot space will include partnerships with local eaters, restaurants and food retailers.

Vidrio (500 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh) - Opening Jan. 23

This new restaurant aims to give patrons a window into the Mediterranean. The latest venture from LM Restaurants, Vidrio's daily menu will feature a mix of Spanish, French, Greek, Italian, Turkish, Lebanese, Moroccan and other Mediterranean flavors.

Brewery Bhavana (218 S. Blount St., Raleigh) - Opening early 2017

This brewery, taproom, dim sum restaurant and flower shop is looking to open early next year. Bida Manda owners Vansana and Vanvisa Nolintha and friend Patrick Woodson are opening Bhavana in the old Tir na Nog space next door to the acclaimed Laotian restaurant.

Unnamed venture from Jose and Sons owners (413 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh) - Opening in spring 2017

Charlie Ibarra, Hector Ibarra and executive chef Oscar Diaz are behind this new restaurant, which will be located in the old Cafe Helios space. Not much has been released about the concept, but Charlie Ibarra did say "we will express our experiences growing up in diverse neighborhoods and being exposed to various cuisines, our food travels around the country and our respect for our roots as Mexican-Americans."

Watts and Ward (128 East Hargett St., Raleigh) - Opening Winter 2017

This craft cocktail bar will be located in the basement of Caffe Luna in downtown Raleigh. The 6,000 square-foot space on East Hargett Street will have three distinct bars and an event space.

Soca (2130 Clark Ave., Raleigh) - Opening early 2017

Soca will feature Caribbean and Latin American cuisine. It is from the same folks who brought you Buku in downtown Raleigh.

ZenFish (810 9th St., Durham) - Opening January 2017

This is the first restaurant in the Triangle to specialize in Poke, a marinated raw fish that is a staple of Hawaiian cuisine. It will be served up in bowls or on salads. There will also be sushi burritos on the menu.