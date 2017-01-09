You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— North Carolina's newly elected state superintendent and eight other Council of State members will each make $127,561 this year, as required by law.

State lawmakers raised their salaries 1.5 percent as of July 1, 2016, as part of the short session's budget bill, House Bill 1030. Those positions previously made $125,676 a year.

The governor is the only member of the Council of State with a higher salary – $144,399 a year.

Council of State members include:

Lieutenant Governor

Attorney General

Secretary of State

State Treasurer

State Auditor

Superintendent of Public Instruction

Agriculture Commissioner

Insurance Commissioner

Labor Commissioner

Superintendent of Public Instruction Mark Johnson's pay differs from the 115 local public school superintendents in the state.

His salary is set by lawmakers, while local superintendents' pay comes from two sources – a state portion, which is based on the number of students in the district, and a local portion, which is set by the local school board and varies greatly by district.

WRAL News reported on the perks some local superintendents received in their contracts in 2013, including cars, gym members, money for mortgage payments, extra vacation time and thousands of dollars in bonuses.

Johnson does not have a contract since he is elected, but he does get to use a state-owned car and cellphone, according to Vanessa Jeter, communications director for the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.