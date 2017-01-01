You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

North Carolina welcomed dozens of new residents on the first day of the New Year thanks to a new law that went into effect.

Beginning Jan. 1, the boundary line between North and South Carolina changed after former Governor Pat McCrory signed an executive order moving the state line about 50 to 100 feet in areas east and west of Charlotte.

About 50 homeowners from South Carolina became North Carolina residents as a result of the law.

Another law that went into effect Sunday impacts teenagers in foster care throughout the state.

Under the new law, teens may continue receiving support services from age 18 through 21 through foster care services.

Officials with the state’s social services said many young adults in foster care are not prepared to be self-sufficient by the age of 18. Extending services through age 21 provides additional guidance and assistance and makes it more likely that the young adults will obtain a high school diploma and enroll in college.

Drivers traveling on the Triangle Expressway will be paying more beginning Sunday, as the toll rate increased 3.5 percent.

A person traveling the entire distance of the toll road, about 17 miles, will pay $3.13. This marks an increase of 9 cents.

Customers paying through bill by mail will pay $4.81, an increase of 16 cents.

Money from tolling is used to pay bonds sold to fund the highway as well as maintenance.