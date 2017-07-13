New Kids, 'Blue Bloods' star Donnie Wahlberg leaves $2,000 tip at Charlotte Waffle House
Charlotte, N.C. — New Kids On The Block and "Blue Bloods" star Donnie Wahlberg left an impression at a Charlotte restaurant ahead of a concert on Thursday.
On his Facebook page, Wahlberg posted a picture showing a $2,000 tip he left on an $82 bill at a Waffle House restaurant in the Queen City. New Kids On The Block is scheduled to play a show at the Spectrum Center later on Thursday.
In the post he wrote, "My mom waited tables, and my dad tended bars-- for years! So, when I walk into a #WaffleHouse, and the staff treats me like a king, you better believe I treat them like queens!"
Wahlberg also posted a Facebook Live video with a "Blue Bloods" fan at the restaurant, saying he was giving her backstage passes to meet New Kids On The Block during their show.
