— A new island off the tip of Cape Point in North Carolina is attracting birdwatchers and other tourists.

The Virginian-Pilot reports the sandbar is a mile long and three football fields wide. It's just off the tip of Cape Point, near the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse.

But crossing the 50 yards to the island can be treacherous. Dave Hallac, superintendent of the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, says visitors should not try to walk or swim across.

Bill Smith is president of the North Carolina Beach Buggy Association. He says hooks from decades of fishing could be lying on the bottom, and sharks and stingrays prowl the water.

Seashell collectors, photographers and anglers explore the new island. Bird and turtle nests can be seen.