— The Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative narrowed its timeline for complete power restoration to 6-10 days as it works on two simultaneous solutions.

PCL Construction, a contractor working on the Bonner Bridge replacement, accidentally severed last Thursday two of the three underwater transmission lines supplying power to Hatteras and Ocracoke islands. The two solutions to the outage could have power restored by the middle of next week.

"The progress made to each of these solutions narrows the timeframe for complete transmission restoration to 6–10 days," the company said on its website. "This includes the time required for testing after all construction is complete and before transmission service can begin to the islands again."

The company said crews are working to install poles to set overhead transmission lines that will run over the south end of Bonner Bridge while an excavation team from PCL Construction worked to remove water in the trench at the site of the damage.

"This water-removal method will be tried today," the release said. "If it is successful, crews will continue to excavate until they reach the third and final cable, at which point specialists could begin the complex splicing process."

