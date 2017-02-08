New book spurs call for fresh probe of Emmett Till lynching
Posted 11:39 a.m. today
Updated 12:38 p.m. today
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Relatives of a black teenager whose 1955 lynching in Mississippi helped trigger the modern civil rights movement say they want a fresh investigation after a new report that a key witness said she lied.
Two cousins of Emmett Till -- Wheeler Parker and Deborah Watts -- say authorities should reopen the investigation.
A new book by Duke University scholar Timothy Tyson quotes Carolyn Donham as saying she wasn't telling the truth more than six decades ago when she claimed the 14-year-old from Chicago grabbed her and made suggestive comments.
Till was later abducted and killed. His mutilated body was found in the Tallahatchie River. An all-white jury acquitted Donham's then-husband and his half-brother in the slaying.
Till's cousins say a new investigation might answering lingering questions about the killing.
George Orwell Feb 8, 1:10 p.m.
What lingering questions? What is to be learned? What is the justification for spending money on this? Yes, there was very little rule of law at that time in some places. As a country, we have learned and grown since then.
There a better article on varietyfair.com about this. It states Carolyn Donham is writing her memoirs about here life and contacted the author. Did she change her story just to sell her memoirs?
Anyway, in the words of Hillary, "What difference does it make now?"