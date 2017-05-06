You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A woman was arrested and charged Saturday in connection with the death of her husband.

Around 4:30 a.m., officers with the New Bern Police Department responded to a stabbing at the 1100 block of Church Street.

One victim, Kenneth Antoine Tankson, 40, was transported to the Carolina East Medical Center, where he died as a result of his injuries. Officials said his wife, Whittney Aleeze Tankson, 28, has been charged with an open count of murder. She remains in jail with no bond.

The incident occurred during a domestic dispute, officials said.