  • Weather

    14 NC counties and 1 VA county are under alert, including Johnston County. Details

Local News

New Bern woman charged after husband's fatal stabbing

Posted 1:46 p.m. today

Whittney Aleeze Tankson, 28, has been charged with an open count of murder. She remains in jail with no bond.
Map Marker  Find News Near Me

New Bern, N.C. — A woman was arrested and charged Saturday in connection with the death of her husband.

Around 4:30 a.m., officers with the New Bern Police Department responded to a stabbing at the 1100 block of Church Street.

One victim, Kenneth Antoine Tankson, 40, was transported to the Carolina East Medical Center, where he died as a result of his injuries. Officials said his wife, Whittney Aleeze Tankson, 28, has been charged with an open count of murder. She remains in jail with no bond.

The incident occurred during a domestic dispute, officials said.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all