— New Bern police are investigating after reports on Wednesday that a driver tossed kittens from a moving car and then ran over the animals.

According to WITN, the incident took place on Country Club Road near U.S. Highway 70 in New Bern. Chris and Lacey Orris said they saw a woman throw two kittens out of her car and run them over.

Police say they have contacted the driver of the car, but it's unclear if any charges have been filed.

No other information about the incident has been released.