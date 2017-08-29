You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Jeremy Kelly has lived in Conroe, Texas for 30 years. On Tuesday, he and a few neighbors watched as their homes continued to be inundated by Harvey's floodwaters.

​"I'm expecting the water to rise halfway up my house," Kelly said. "It's very sad."

Thanks to neighbors with ATV's and boats, neighbors were able to make it to safety. The property loss remains unseen.

"Never in my life have I seen it this bad," said Faith Foster. "I just think it's pretty sad."

Kelly said despite rising waters, he was able to get a few prized possessions out of his home.

"I've gotten all my deer heads out and my guns and all that. So, I'm good," he said.

Jane Hicks is originally from Raleigh. She now lives in Texas and works as a contractor for NASA.

"People can endure amazing things and get through it," she said. "When you do you, you sort of emerge with a whole new view of life."

Hicks lost her home to floodwater in 1994. She then moved down the street to higher ground. Once again, she is watching the water creep closer to her house.

"It made me realize that all the material things you have are so replaceable. It's the human elements, your pets, your family, that's the most important thing," Hicks said.