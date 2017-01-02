You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— It has been nearly three months since Hurricane Matthew, but a popular cut-through road for residents in the Van Story Hills area in Fayetteville remains closed due to damage.

An earthen dam between Morganton and Raeford roads was washed out by Matthew's floodwaters. Ray Vallery, who lives in the area, said the damage only continues to get worse.

"It looked like Niagara Falls coming over the road and over the top. You could see the pavement start to fall through and digging a big hole," Vallery said Monday.

The city said the repairs will cost nearly $2 million, and homeowners on Mirror Lake are expected to give about $500,000 to help with the construction.

"We try to take care of our lake. I think there are eight of us here on the lake, but there is no way the homeowners on the lake are going to come up with that kind of money," said Bob Banks, who lives nearby.

Repairs are also needed on the lower dam in the Devonwood area and on Greenock Avenue in the Arron Lake neighborhood. The city said it will cost $4 million to fix the road and dam. Homeowners in this area are expected to contribute $1.5 million.

"This belongs to the city, and what's going to happen is, if they don't hurry up and fix these streets and it keeps raining, they are going to cave in even more. They should just go ahead and get this thing done," said Donna Lafayette, who has lived in the area for six years.

The hope is that the Federal Emergency Management Agency will kick in and support the repairs so that homeowners will not have to pay for the damages.

The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance because of damage from Hurricane Matthew is Jan. 9.