— After more than a year of hard work at the hands of a preservationist, a century-old Durham house that was close to being torn down is now under contract for $375,000.

The decrepit house at 204 E. Trinity Ave., in the historic Old North Durham neighborhood, was slated for demolition in December 2015 because owner Stuart Cullinan said the building was too far gone for him to renovate.

"Over the years, the house was mistreated," realtor Ellen Daygenhart said Wednesday. "The original door was pulled out, it had aluminum siding put on it, the trim was ripped off, and it just didn't look good at all."

Neighbors banded together to save the house from the wrecking ball, however. They bought the house from Cullinan for less than $100,000 and renovated it themselves.

"It's part of the fabric of Durham. People are not building new houses that look like this," said John Martin, one of the buyers who helped restore the home.

A salvaged sink was installed in the kitchen, a claw-foot tub was restored and repurposed for the master bathroom and old pine boards were used for the floors.

"You certainty got a house with soul here," Daygenhart said.

"I think one of the reasons some people don't want to do something like this is it's more complicated, and they don't know exactly what they will find. So, just tear it down, build a new place and start over," Martin said. "If somebody tells you a house can't be saved, find somebody else, because they're wrong. It would be a shame to see them all torn down and see them build little McMansions that all look the same."

Daygenhart agreed that new isn't necessarily better in neighborhoods.

"We want something old because it makes us feel comfortable in a way that something new does not," she said.