You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/16nTE

— Neighbors of a Cary woman who was arrested in Wales for sex crimes involving a 15-year-old described her family as a close-knit bunch who always had young people around the home.

Christine Abad, 27, is accused of luring the teen for sexual purposes and now faces three charges, including two involving sexual contact.

Wanda Smith, who lives near Abad's family in Cary, said they had been living in the area for 16 years.

"It sounded to me like they were just a real family and the children confirmed, they come, they leave, they come back. Never causing any problems, never heard anything from there. Just seeing them come and go," Smith said.

Family members told WRAL News that Abad left last week to study in the United Kingdom. They said she called her aunt on Sunday and said she had been mugged and that her passport was stolen.

"It's just got to be devastating to them to hear that someone in their family has been charged with anything," Smith said. "It's a very sad story. I wish them well."

She was being held on no bond.

No additional information about Abad's arrest was immediately available.