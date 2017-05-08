You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The North Carolina State University campus was in mourning Monday following the death of a standout student who was set to graduate next Saturday.

Cheyanne Nicole Hass, 22, of Murphy, was killed early Sunday when the car she was in crashed on the way home from a graduation party, authorities said.

A Toyota Scion driven by fellow N.C. State senior James Randall Thomas, 21, of Ocean Reef Lane in Raleigh, was westbound on Penny Road near Holly Springs when Thomas lost control in a curve and the car ran off the roadway, struck a tree and overturned, authorities said.

Hass was in the backseat and wasn't wearing a seatbelt, authorities said.

"All of us in the N.C. State community are grieving the tragic loss of Cheyanne Hass, a bright and ambitious Electrical Engineering student who was set to graduate this coming Saturday," Chancellor Randy Woodson said in a statement. "To all of our students, on behalf of N.C. State, I want to remind and encourage each of you to take care of yourselves and look after each other as you celebrate the end of the school year and graduation."

Woodson was expected to mention Hass during graduation ceremonies, school officials said, and a vigil was planned for Monday evening on Centennial Campus.

After getting her degree, Hass planned to pursue a doctorate in biomedical engineering at Duke University, where she had won a full scholarship.

"It's so hard when somebody is your same age and (in the) same place. She's about to graduate and go to grad school," N.C. State student Eowyn Lucas said. "I'm so excited for these opportunities, and all that's gone for her. I can't imagine where her family and her close friends are at right now."

Thomas and another passenger, Mason Andrew Lanier, 21, of Illinois, suffered serious injuries in the crash and were being treated at WakeMed.

Authorities said alcohol and speed were factors in the crash and that charges are pending against Thomas.