You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18eH0

— A new investment in the roadway light fixtures on North Carolina's major interstates and highways will greatly improve motorists' nighttime visibility, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The $30.8 million contract awarded by the NCDOT will allow for the upgrades of more than 10,600 roadway light fixtures at more than 350 locations across the state.

The plan includes interstates such as I-95, I-40, I-77 and I-85, as well as I-440, I-540 and the Triangle Expressway in the Raleigh-Durham area, I-485 and I-277 in Charlotte, I-73/74 in the Triad, and I-240 and I-26 around Asheville.

Several non-interstate highways around the state will also see lighting improvements.

The contract also calls for upgrading more than 12,000 building lights, including those at rest stops and visitor centers around the state, in addition to weigh stations and county maintenance facilities. Officials assert that the new, longer-lasting LED lights will save the state money, resulting in more than $56 million in reduced electrical and maintenance costs over 15 years.

The project includes the installation of a lighting and control system that support the maintenance of the lights and save and measure energy usage and lower costs.

Construction work is scheduled to start in September of 2017, with the initial locations still being determined. The light and equipment installation should wrap up in November 2018.