— A North Carolina Central University graduate was among the people injured in Wednesday's shooting at a park in Alexandria, Virginia.

David Bailey, 32, was one of the U.S. Capitol Police officers who was injured at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park at about 7 a.m. The shooting happened during a congressional baseball practice.

Our thoughts & prayers are w/ all impacted by today's VA attack. We're very proud of our hero, @CapitolPolice & NCCU Alum David J. Bailey. — N.C. Central Univ. (@NCCU) June 14, 2017

Bailey had been a member of the department for nine years, according to a LinkedIn account under his name. He graduated from NCCU in 2007.

Capitol Police Chief Matthew Verderosa said during a news conference that the officers wounded are in good condition and had injuries not considered life-threatening. The nature of their injuries was not immediately clear.

In total, five people were injured including Rep. Steve Scalise, a top House Republican.

The assailant has been identified as James T. Hodgkinson.