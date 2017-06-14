NCCU grad who serves with Capitol Police among those injured in Virginia shooting
Durham, N.C. — A North Carolina Central University graduate was among the people injured in Wednesday's shooting at a park in Alexandria, Virginia.
David Bailey, 32, was one of the U.S. Capitol Police officers who was injured at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park at about 7 a.m. The shooting happened during a congressional baseball practice.
Bailey had been a member of the department for nine years, according to a LinkedIn account under his name. He graduated from NCCU in 2007.
Capitol Police Chief Matthew Verderosa said during a news conference that the officers wounded are in good condition and had injuries not considered life-threatening. The nature of their injuries was not immediately clear.
In total, five people were injured including Rep. Steve Scalise, a top House Republican.
The assailant has been identified as James T. Hodgkinson.
