— Investigators need more information to connect the dots and make an arrest after shots were fired through the front door of a home in Cumberland County, killing one and injuring two.

For three years, Gwen Snelling has waited for justice. Her son, Larry Sawyer, was shot to death inside a home in Linden on March 25, 2014.

“As I got prepared to come out here today, the tears started rolling down my eyes,” she said.

Police went door to door and stopped cars looking for information, hoping someone would give them a tip that would lead to an arrest.

The house was riddled with bullet holes and two other men inside the home were shot but survived. Deputies said the investigation has been an uphill battle to find witnesses for a number of reasons.

“It was a late night shooting. They didn’t see the person doing the shooting because they shot into the house, so we have no real witnesses who saw anything,” said Sean Swain with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Someone will have to come forward for Snelling to have her justice.

“I’ll tell you one thing, it won’t bring my song back but it would give me peace,” she said.

Anybody with information about the murder of Larry Sawyer is asked to call 1-866-439-2683.