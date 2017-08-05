You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18kXm

— Latisha Kornegay worked hard to provide for her children, but it was at her job that she spent the last hours of her life. Fifteen years later, there is still no arrest in the case.

Stephanie Hawkins remembers Kornegay, a young mother from Wilson who met a violent end on Nov. 2, 2002.

Kornegay’s body was found inside the Check N Go on North Spencer Avenue shortly after the store opened. Hawkins worked next door.

“She was always smiling. Such a sweet person,” Hawkins said. “She’s got two small children and sweet little boys and this is heart wrenching. It’s really heart wrenching because it’s just, you don’t expect it to happen next door.”

Police said a customer found the front door of the store unlocked the morning Kornegay’s body was found. He told police he waited 50 minutes, then went around to the back, where he found an open door.

Police believe 25-year-old Kornegay was murdered about an hour and a half after she opened the store, which showed no signs of forced entry.

“Always smiling. There wasn’t a time when you walked in the door that she wouldn’t holler your name and greet you,” said customer Shelia Cordell.

Police hope someone who traveled that busy street that morning can provide a clue that will lead to an arrest in the case.

Anybody with information is asked to call 1-866-439-2683.