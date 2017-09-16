You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— It has been just over one year since Jamie Daniels was shot to death in Durham. The crime shook the church where he served as an associate pastor, but police have yet to make an arrest in the case.

A memorial for Daniels, 33, was a time to heal for members of the Divine Grace Christian Church.

“We are very honored to reflect on the life of our beloved Jamie,” one attendee said.

The popular pastor was found shot to death on Dunbar Street in July 2016.

“I don’t know whether he was shot and left here, whether he was dumped. Was it he just made it this far and fell out? I have no idea,” said Eric Harry, who lives in the area where Daniels’ body was found.

Harry said he didn’t hear anything unusual that Friday night or Saturday morning, however one neighbor did hear gunshots.

As the community mourns the loss of a beloved member, Daniels’ killer remains at large.

“It’s very disconcerting for someone to be found dead about 20 to 30 feet from your front door,” Harry said.

Friends said Daniels was compassionate and fun-loving.

Anybody with information about Daniels’ unsolved murder can call 1-866-439-2683.