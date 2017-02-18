You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Christmas was Beverly Honeycutt’s favorite time of year, but the holiday is now an annual reminder of what her family lost.

The Sampson County mother of two was murdered on her front porch on Dec. 27, 2007. Nine years later, there are still no arrests in the case.

“Christmas was her favorite time of the year. She made Christmas for everybody,” said Honeycutt’s mother, Susie Stone.

Stone agonized over the death of her daughter two days after Christmas of 2007. It was about 11 p.m. on Mathis Road, near Clinton, when the 37-year-old arrived home alone at night and was shot to death on her front doorstep.

“There is no way to describe what it did to me when I saw her laying there,” Stone said. “I have no idea why anyone would have done this to her.”

“We’ve been interviewing family members, friends, coworkers, we’ve done neighborhood canvassing in the area in which she lived,” said Sampson County Sheriff’s Office Captain Eric Pope.

No arrests were ever made and Honeycutt’s death was the second tragedy for the family that month. Three weeks before the murder, Honeycutt’s fiancé was killed in a crash.

“It’s been a living hell. There’s no other way to put it,” Stone said.

Tips about the murder have come in over the years, but no one has answered for the crime.

“I hope it’s eating you up right now, because you need to think of these two children that’s left without their mother,” Stone said to her daughter’s killer in a 2007 interview.

Anybody with information about Honeycutt’s unsolved murder is asked to call 1-866-439-2683.