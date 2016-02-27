You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Alexander Green, majoring in criminal law at Fayetteville State University, was shot and killed in front of witnesses at a college party on Nov. 7, 2010. Seven years later, no arrests have been made.



Green’s mother, Pamela Green, said her son was hosting a party in the Haymont Cottage Apartments on Elvira Street when two men wearing bandanas entered the apartment carrying rifles.

Witnesses told police that Green, 22, was trying to protect others at the party when he was shot to death.

“He was a great kid. A great, great kid and a wonderful young man,” Green said.



Officials said a woman at the party was also shot, but she survived. Police went door-to-door passing out fliers, hoping someone in the community had information that would help them make an arrest.

“The only thing I know is that he was shot and killed; no one has any answers,” Green said.



Despite their best efforts, more than five years have passed and the case is still unsolved.

“[We] just want some closure,” said Green’s uncle, Anthony Hairston. “We want the people who are responsible for it found."

If anyone has information regarding the unsolved murder of Green, call the NC Wanted toll-free hotline at 1-866-439-2683.