— The parents of a Fort Bragg soldier who was shot and killed outside a Fayetteville hotel in 2011 continue to plead with the public to help find their son's killer.

Pfc. Chad Patrick Dellit, 22, was shot in the head outside the Innkeeper Hotel at 1720 Skibo Road on Sept. 21, 2011.

Police detectives say they have few leads but are looking for a man seen on surveillance video running from the area as well as a man caught on security video at a nearby convenience store that night.

They have not released a motive for the crime but have said that Dellit was visiting someone at the hotel and that it didn't appear as if anything had been stolen from him.

Dellit's father, Todd Dellit, is convinced somebody in that busy area of Fayetteville had to see something.

"For somebody to take him out like this was wrong," Todd Dellit said. "What I'm asking for is for the people of Fayetteville to come through for me, to help me find this guy that took him out, that did this to him."

Gavin MacRoberts, a spokesman for the Fayetteville Police Department, has said that police were called to the Innkeeper less than two hours prior to finding Chad Dellit lying between two cars.

A woman had reported hearing gunshots and seeing someone run from the scene. A nearby security camera showed a man in a white, long-sleeve shirt and dark pants in the parking lot around the same time.

NC Wanted: Parents search for clues in son's murder

Police released the photo from the convenience store on Friday of a man also wearing a white, long-sleeve shirt and dark pants.

He is approximately 25 to 35 years old, has a dark skin tone, stands 5 feet 8 inches tall to 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 160 to 200 pounds. He either is bald or has short hair.

Anyone who recognizes the man in either image or has any information about Dellit's murder is asked to call 1-866-439-2683.

Chad Dellit, of Fulton, Ill., was assigned to the 20th Engineer Brigade of Fort Bragg. He enlisted in the Army in September 2008.