You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/RgY

— An expectant mother was injured in a hit-and-run that occurred while she walked beside a road with her 8-year-old daughter.

Jennifer Avery was six months pregnant. The accident killed her baby.

Investigators were still piecing together the crime scene nearly 11 years later in an effort to find the driver who was responsible.

Avery remembered walking down the road on Aug. 14, 2003 and then waking up in an ambulance. In between, she lost her memory and her unborn son.

Avery was walking home alongside a Princeton road with her 8-year-old daughter, Jenna. Avery was out for excercise, walking against what little traffic drives Gurley's Mill Road.

"They never saw the car coming," said Avery's husband, Jim. "Apparently, it was passing another one, and nobody stopped."

Jim Avery said the car hit his wife from behind and almost hit Jenna, his stepdaughter.

"My stepdaughter came running into the house to tell me that Mom got hit by a car," he said.

Jim Avery called for help and waited for the ambulance with his wife. She was rushed to the hospital for an emergency C-section.

Little Joseph Avery died 20 minutes later.

"I held him, after everything was over," Jim Avery said of the son he will never know.

Jim said he was wrestling with a spectrum of emotions, from sorrow, to anger.

"I can understand an accident," he said. "But running off and leaving someone on the side of the road, with an 8-year-old girl watching her mom laying on the ground, is wrong."

As horrible as Thursday was, Jim took comfort in what he still had.

"I had a chance of losing both of them," he said. "So I still have (Jennifer)."

He also has hope that whoever ran down his wife and just kept on going will be caught.

Jenna told troopers it was a white car that struck her mom. She said a man was driving, and a woman was in the passenger seat.

If you have any information about this case, call the toll free hotline at 1-866-439-2683.