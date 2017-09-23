You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— For more than 50 years, the fate of two young brothers has baffled family members and investigators.

Alan and Terry Westerfield disappeared when they were just 6 and 11 years old, and the case remains the oldest unsolved disappearance in North Carolina.

“They loved to be children. They loved to play, they loved to ride bikes, they loved to go to the movies,’ said the boys’ uncle John McDougald.

Alan and Terry Westerfield were dropped off at Fayetteville’s Broadway Theater on Sept. 12, 1964 and were never seen again.

“I’ve come to the conclusion that those children are dead,” McDougald said. “My whole family was completely devastated by that and, to be completely honest with you, none of us has ever gotten over it.”

According to police, the boys’ stepfather dropped them off at the theater, but they aren’t sure they ever made it inside.

“Some of the people who were working at the theater at the time insisted they never showed up because the mother was always real strict about when the movie’s over, don’t go outside and you wait inside and I’ll step inside and get you,” said Lt. Bruce Moore.

Heavy rain from Hurricane Dora that night and the next morning hampered the search for the boys, and increased the anxiety for their family.

“I just wish that we could bring a closure some way, somehow because I firmly believe that there’s somebody out there that knows something about these children. I just wish they would come forward,” McDougald said.

Anybody with information about the case can call 1-866-439-2683.