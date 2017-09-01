You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Two Guilford County teens have been charged in an animal cruelty case after a video surfaced showing them using an aerosol can and a lighter to ignite a flame towards a dog.

Animal Services was promptly notified and responded to the location of the offense and provided medical treatment to the injured animal.

Guilford County Sheriff BJ Barnes said his office initiated an investigation after the video surfaced on social media.

Authorities said the teens involved are 13 and 14 years old.

The detective assigned to the case met with the district attorney, and juvenile petitions charging the teens with animal cruelty were filed.

The dog has been placed with a rescue organization but isn't available for adoption at this time.