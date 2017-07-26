You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Three incidents of sexual assault at North Carolina State University were reported to campus police on Sunday. Officials said the three incidents allegedly took place on Friday at Wolf Village, one of the university's on-campus housing options.

Wolf Village is located at the intersection of Western Boulevard and Gorman Street at 2730 Wolf Village Way. All three incidents are alleged to have been committed at a party by male students who the female students knew. The incidents are under investigation.

Because of the investigation, WRAL News requested information about the number of sexual assaults on the campus from the United States Board of Education. The data spanned from 2013 to 2015: Four forcible sex offenses were reported on campus in 2013, four in 2014 and 9 in 2015.

Two of the four forcible sex offenses in 2013, two of the three reported rapes in 2014 and seven of the nine in 2015 occurred in campus housing.

Incident reports from Friday night show one incident is being investigated as sexual battery, the second as second-degree rape and the third as second-degree forcible rape that occurred after the victim was given alcohol.

Police Chief Jack Moorman said this week he can’t remember within his tenure investigating multiple sexual assaults in the same place in one night.

Since news of the incidents broke over the weekend, a number of students say it's upsetting, and want to see the university follow through in the investigation.