State Trooper rescues fawn born after mother deer is struck by car
Posted 6:36 p.m. today
Updated 53 minutes ago
Jackson County, N.C. — Trooper Rocky Dietz with the North Carolina Highway Patrol rescued a newborn fawn last Thursday after the mother deer was struck by car in Jackson County, as first reported by the Sylva Herald.
The impact caused the doe to give birth, and Dietz found the fawn when he arrived on the scene.
“I had to do something with it to give it a fair chance,’’ he said.
Dietz and his family have temporarily adopted the deer, naming him Buckshot. They plan to take it to a fawn rehabilitation center in Henderson County.
“It’s doing good right now,” he told the Sylva Herald this week. “We’re just waiting to see what we’re going to do.”
The driver of the car was not injured.
Nicolle Leney Jun 22, 7:19 p.m.
I know some people may protest, but I think the name Buckshot is adorable! (it's like naming a fish Sushi)
Andy Jackson Jun 22, 6:55 p.m.
What a wonderful thing! You are a very compassionate man.
good job!!