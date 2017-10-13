Local News
NC State students report sexual assault by Gumby's Pizza clerk
Posted 11:49 p.m. yesterday
Raleigh, N.C. — Two North Carolina State students reported being sexually assaulted by a clerk at Gumby's Pizza on Hillsborough Street on, Raleigh police said.
Police have charged Aurelio Discala, 36, with assault on a female and sexual battery.
According to 911 calls, the 18- and 19-year-old students were in the restaurant when Discala attempted to kiss and grab the two women.
