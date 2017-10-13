You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Two North Carolina State students reported being sexually assaulted by a clerk at Gumby's Pizza on Hillsborough Street on, Raleigh police said.

Police have charged Aurelio Discala, 36, with assault on a female and sexual battery.

According to 911 calls, the 18- and 19-year-old students were in the restaurant when Discala attempted to kiss and grab the two women.