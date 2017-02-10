Local News
NC State police announce arrest in sexual assaults on female students
Posted 59 minutes ago
Updated 24 minutes ago
North Carolina State University police have announced an arrest in several assaults on 3 female students. One student reported she was attached Wednesday afternoon on on Hillsborough Street near Kilgore Hall.
Officers issued a Wolf Alert, and after that alert, two other students came forward.
University police arrested 19-year-old Quincy Beauford Friday. Officials said he is not affiliated with the university.
He is charged with 2 counts of sexual battery and 1 count of assault on a female.
