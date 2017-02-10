You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/17JwS

North Carolina State University police have announced an arrest in several assaults on 3 female students. One student reported she was attached Wednesday afternoon on on Hillsborough Street near Kilgore Hall.

Officers issued a Wolf Alert, and after that alert, two other students came forward.

University police arrested 19-year-old Quincy Beauford Friday. Officials said he is not affiliated with the university.

He is charged with 2 counts of sexual battery and 1 count of assault on a female.