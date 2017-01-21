You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

The North Carolina Society Inaugural Ball was the final ball of President Donald Trump's Inaugural weekend. Anyone who works in Washington, D.C. is invited, as the ball is nonpartisan.

"We're nonpartisan, nonpolitical, but we like to celebrate anything that North Carolinians in Washington are here to celebrate. We're our home away from home for all North Carolinians living in D.C," organizer Andrea Hall said.

"We have a room full of people with a shared love for North Carolina here tonight," Aaron Simpson said.

After an emotional political season, some attendees said it was nice to have a nonpartisan evening.

"I have no grudges from anybody," Allan Hargis said. "We're one people. This is America, and that's what it's all about."