NC's online charter schools improve in reading, math but still fail to meet expectations
Posted 11:19 a.m. today
Updated 51 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — North Carolina's two online charter schools improved their reading and math test scores last school year but still failed to meet academic growth expectations, according to school performance data released by the state Thursday.
North Carolina Connections Academy and North Carolina Virtual Academy both received overall performance grades of D for the 2016-17 school year – the same grades they received in 2015-16, their first year of operation. However, both schools improved in reading, going from Cs to Bs, and in math, going from Fs to Ds, last year.
All North Carolina public schools have received A-F letter grades since 2013-14, when the General Assembly passed legislation requiring it. The grades are based on schools' achievement scores on state tests (80 percent) and students' academic growth (20 percent).
Schools are also judged on whether their students exceeded, met or did not meet academic growth expectations during the year. Connections Academy and Virtual Academy have not met growth in the two years they've been open.
In 2015-16, Connections Academy had a 36 percent passing rate in math, while Virtual Academy had 30 percent. Last year, both schools had a 39 percent passing rate in math.
The schools were launched in 2015 as part of a four-year pilot program to determine whether virtual charters can succeed in the state. They are similar to regular charter schools but allow students to stay home and take all their classes online. Parents typically serve as learning coaches and act as a liaison between their children and teachers.
Since Connections Academy and Virtual Academy opened, they have struggled with low test scores and high withdrawal rates. A recent WRAL News investigation found that more than 30 percent of the schools' students withdrew the first year and 27 percent withdrew last year. Each school enrolls about 2,000 students from across the state each year and loses anywhere from 550 to 650 annually, according to state records
Virtual charter school leaders say their withdrawal numbers appear inflated because of the unique students they serve, some of whom only enroll for a brief time. Lawmakers have allowed the schools to stop counting certain students who leave, including those who withdraw within 30 days, leading to drastically lower withdrawal rates of 5 percent each.
In interviews with WRAL News earlier this year, leaders of the virtual charter schools acknowledged their low test scores and high withdrawal rates and asked for patience as they try to improve.
"We've gotta build a culture. We've gotta build an image. We've gotta build a brand," Connections Academy Superintendent Nathan Currie said. "When we got our test scores back (last year), it was baseline data for us. We knew kids came to us not strong in math."
At Virtual Academy, a common misconception is that the school enrolls only high-performing students, according to the school's chief, Joel Medley.
"Everybody assumes that we have the best of the best. It's not the case," Medley said.
He noted that 66 percent of his students receive free and reduced lunch and that the school enrolls a slightly higher than average percentage of special education students.
"Forty percent of our third-graders came to us in the lowest quartile in the state," Medley added. "Often at the high school level, families (are) choosing us as a last-ditch effort for their kid to graduate."
North Carolina's virtual charter schools are not alone in their academic struggles. A 2015 study by Stanford University offered a snapshot of the country's 200 online charter schools and the 200,000 students they serve. The study found that the majority of online charter school students in the U.S. had far weaker academic growth in both math and reading compared to their traditional public school peers.
However, virtual charter school leaders point to another study, published in the the Journal of Online Learning Research, which found the following:
- Students who transfer into a virtual charter school experience academic regression in the first year.
- Students who remained enrolled in the virtual charter school beyond a second year experienced an academic recovery.
- Students remaining with the virtual charter school three years experienced a complete academic recovery and saw significant improvement in years four and five. The value-add in years four and five outpaced that of their matched peers.
