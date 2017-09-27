You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Twenty-nine nonprofit boards have submitted applications to open charter schools in August 2019, the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction announced Wednesday.

The Office of Charter Schools will review the applications for completeness and forward them to the state's Charter Schools Advisory Board, which will do interviews and recommend which schools should open. The State Board of Education will make the final determination.

Each applicant was required to provide a detailed description of its proposed school’s mission and a plan to meet that mission for students. Links to their applications are below. They also were required to pay a $1,000 application fee and perform criminal background checks on their proposed board members.

North Carolina currently has 173 charter schools open for students. An additional 15 schools received a favorable report in August from the State Board of Education to begin a planning year for preparation to open in August 2018. During the 2017 application year, five approved schools were granted a one-year delay in opening by the State Board of Education.

Those 20 schools – once all are open – will bring the state’s total number of charter schools to 193.

Charter schools, which are publicly funded and privately run, have open enrollment and do not charge tuition to attend. They were created in North Carolina two decades ago and now enroll nearly 90,000 students. The state funding has grown from about $16.5 million in 1997, when there were 33 schools, to more than $444 million in 2016-17.

The deadline to submit an application through the N.C. Office of Charter Schools’ automated application system was Sept. 22.​