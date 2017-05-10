You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— North Carolina ranks 35th in the nation for average teacher pay, an improvement from last year, when the state ranked 41st, according to estimates released Wednesday by the National Education Association.

Among the 12 states in the Southeast, North Carolina now ranks 5th, an improvement from 9th last year. The State Board of Education has set a goal to become No. 1 in the Southeast.

NEA's report, which details everything from teacher pay to school enrollment and funding by state, shows North Carolina's average teacher salary is $49,837 for the 2016-17 school year. That's about $9,000 less than the national average – $58,950 – according to the report.

The figures represent the average gross salary before deductions for things such as Social Security, retirement and insurance and do not take into account cost of living differences among the states.

Southeast 2016-17 average teacher pay ranking

National 2016-17 average teacher pay ranking

How much to increase teacher pay, if at all, is a perennial budget issue North Carolina governors and lawmakers face. In the past 15 years, North Carolina teachers have seen average salary increases anywhere from 0 percent to more than 8 percent. At times, they have had pay freezes, no step increases and bonuses of varying amounts.

When adjusted for inflation, North Carolina's average teacher salary dropped more than 13 percent from 1999 to 2015, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. The U.S. average teacher salary dropped 1.8 percent in that same timeframe.

During the 2001-02 school year, North Carolina ranked 19th in the nation, with pay within $2,000 of the then-national average of $44,655, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

In 2013-14, North Carolina hit its lowest rank in more than a decade – 47th in the nation, with teachers paid nearly $12,000 below the national average of $56,610.

While average teacher pay rankings are one way to compare North Carolina to the rest of the country, education leaders say those numbers don't tell the whole story. For example, average teacher pay does not take into account the experience level of teachers in different states.​

Teacher salaries in North Carolina are paid both by the state government and, in many counties, by a local supplement.