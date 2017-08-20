You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Powerball ticket sold in North Carolina matched all five white balls in Saturday’s drawing to win $1 million.

According to lottery officials, the jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is now a $650 million annuity worth $411.7 million cash. If won, it would be the second-largest Powerball jackpot ever awarded.

Powerball officials say there was no grand prize winner in the latest drawing, meaning one of the nation's largest lottery jackpots will continue growing.

Maura McCann of the New Hampshire Lottery says no ticket matched all six numbers following Saturday night's drawing. The winning numbers are: 17, 19, 39, 43, 68 and Powerball 13.

The $1 million winning tickets was sold at a Sam's Mart at N.C. Highway 74 East in Union County. Three tickets that won $200,000 prizes were sold in Buncombe County, Stanly County and Craven County while a $50,000 winning ticket was sold at a Sheetz in Forsyth County.

The new jackpot for Wednesday's drawing is $650 million, which would be the third-largest jackpot in U.S. history.

The prize has grown so large because no one has matched all six balls in more than two months, so the jackpot has grown after every drawing.

The odds of winning the giant prize is one in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.