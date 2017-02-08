You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— North Carolina's state parks saw a record number of visitors last year, despite destruction wreaked by Hurricane Matthew on the coast and huge wildfires that closed western North Carolina state parks for long stretches in the fall.

The N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation said there were 18.8 million park visitors in 2016, which also was the system's 100th anniversary. That attendance figure was nearly 9 percent more than the 17.3 million people who visited in 2015.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports that Mount Mitchell State Park, the first park established in North Carolina, had one of the highest jumps in attendance. It saw its attendance increase 26 percent from the 2015 total.

Among 39 state parks and state recreation areas, 31 reported increases in visitation in last year.

WRAL's Leslie honored by Parks and Recreation

Morning anchor Bill Leslie received the Governor Locke Craig Award Tuesday for his narration and music in the documentary "Here In This Place," which celebrated 100 years of North Carolina state parks.

State Parks Director Mike Murphy and Superintendent Jay Greenwood presented Leslie with the award in WRAL's own park, the WRAL-TV Azalea Gardens.

Craig was the person who helped get the state park system going 100 years ago.