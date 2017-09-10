  • Weather

NC opens 5 shelters for people, pets, including evacuees from other states

Raleigh, N.C. — While the impact of Hurricane Irma on North Carolina is expected to be limited to some brisk winds and the chance for flash flooding, North Carolina Emergency Management is working with the American Red Cross to provide shelter to anyone – including those from other states – who seek it out in coming days.

The Red Cross opened four shelters Saturday and added a fifth on Sunday. All can accommodate both people and pets.

They are:

  • Gaston County: Gaston County Resource Center, 1303 Dallas Cherryville Hwy., Dallas 28034
  • Guilford County: City of Greensboro Shelter, 2305 Soabar St., Greensboro 27406
  • Henderson County: East Henderson High School, 110 Upward Road, Hendersonville 28726
  • Johnston County: Johnston County Industries, 912 N. Brightleaf Blvd., Smithfield 27577
  • Mecklenburg County: (OLD) J.M. Alexander Middle School, 12010 Hambright Road, Huntersville 28078
“It looks like North Carolina will be lucky to not have serious impacts from Irma, but we are prepared to assist evacuees from other states who need a safe place to wait out the storm,” said N.C. Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry. “These shelters will provide temporary resources for people and their pets to rest.”

The N.C. Department of Transportation is using fixed and mobile electronic message boards along highways to direct people to the shelters.

