Published: 2017-09-10 14:40:15
Updated: 2017-09-10 14:40:15
Posted 17 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — While the impact of Hurricane Irma on North Carolina is expected to be limited to some brisk winds and the chance for flash flooding, North Carolina Emergency Management is working with the American Red Cross to provide shelter to anyone – including those from other states – who seek it out in coming days.
The Red Cross opened four shelters Saturday and added a fifth on Sunday. All can accommodate both people and pets.
They are:
“It looks like North Carolina will be lucky to not have serious impacts from Irma, but we are prepared to assist evacuees from other states who need a safe place to wait out the storm,” said N.C. Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry. “These shelters will provide temporary resources for people and their pets to rest.”
The N.C. Department of Transportation is using fixed and mobile electronic message boards along highways to direct people to the shelters.
