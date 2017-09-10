You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— While the impact of Hurricane Irma on North Carolina is expected to be limited to some brisk winds and the chance for flash flooding, North Carolina Emergency Management is working with the American Red Cross to provide shelter to anyone – including those from other states – who seek it out in coming days.

The Red Cross opened four shelters Saturday and added a fifth on Sunday. All can accommodate both people and pets.

They are:

Gaston County: Gaston County Resource Center, 1303 Dallas Cherryville Hwy., Dallas 28034

Guilford County: City of Greensboro Shelter, 2305 Soabar St., Greensboro 27406

Henderson County: East Henderson High School, 110 Upward Road, Hendersonville 28726

Johnston County: Johnston County Industries, 912 N. Brightleaf Blvd., Smithfield 27577

Mecklenburg County: (OLD) J.M. Alexander Middle School, 12010 Hambright Road, Huntersville 28078

County-by-county storm information

“It looks like North Carolina will be lucky to not have serious impacts from Irma, but we are prepared to assist evacuees from other states who need a safe place to wait out the storm,” said N.C. Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry. “These shelters will provide temporary resources for people and their pets to rest.”

The N.C. Department of Transportation is using fixed and mobile electronic message boards along highways to direct people to the shelters.