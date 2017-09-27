Local News

NC National Guardsman faces rape charge

Posted 2:06 p.m. today
Updated 2:40 p.m. today

Levi Colton Jones

Raleigh, N.C. — A member of the North Carolina National Guard is accused of raping and choking a woman.

Pfc. Levi Colton Jones, 23, of 100 Madison Bay Drive in Beaufort, was charged Tuesday with second-degree forcible rape, second-degree kidnapping and assault by strangulation. He remains in the Wake County jail under a $300,000 bond.

According to an arrest warrant, Jones choked and sexually assaulted a 25-year-old woman on Sept. 16 and tried to put her into sexual servitude.

No other details were available.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all