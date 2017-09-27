You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/19EmC

— A member of the North Carolina National Guard is accused of raping and choking a woman.

Pfc. Levi Colton Jones, 23, of 100 Madison Bay Drive in Beaufort, was charged Tuesday with second-degree forcible rape, second-degree kidnapping and assault by strangulation. He remains in the Wake County jail under a $300,000 bond.

According to an arrest warrant, Jones choked and sexually assaulted a 25-year-old woman on Sept. 16 and tried to put her into sexual servitude.

No other details were available.